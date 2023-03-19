ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man charged with attempted murder of a police officer will be in court on Monday, according to representatives with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

The evening of May 19, 2022, 27-year-old Isaiah Williams allegedly fired a shot at officers before running away.

Police said that they went to the area of Avenue D for the reports of a fight, when they encounter Williams holding a handgun. No officer was hit.

Williams was taken into custody that evening without injury, and the handgun was also recovered, according to officers. He was charged with aggravated attempted murder of a police officer, menacing of a police officer, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

During a press conference the morning after the incident, RPD Chief David Smith said that Williams has an “extensive criminal history.”

The jury trial is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. Monday.