ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police arrested a man following a shooting back in June that left a man with life-altering injuries.

According to RPD, a 24-year-old man was found on Lake Avenue with a gunshot wound. He was rushed into surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital and survived. He continues to suffer from these injuries.

Police identified 31-year-old Johnkiomi Ruiz as the suspected shooter and took him into custody on Tuesday. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Ruiz is charged with three felonies: second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.