Man charged with attempted arson for trying to set occupied building on fire with Molotov cocktail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Arson Taskforce has charged a man with attempted arson for trying to set a building on fire with a Molotov cocktail back in March.

Thaddeus Logan, 42, was charged with first degree attempt arson second degree criminal mischief.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, on March 24, at 1:14 a.m., firefighters responded to Glide Street. Upon arrival, fire crews found a dumpster fire behind the bar and damage to the side window area of the occupied bar establishment.

Investigators were called and determined both areas were arson and a flaming Molotov cocktail was used on the side of the bar in an attempt arson. The bar workers were still inside cleaning up after a night of business when the Molotov cocktail was propelled at the business.

According to the officials, the investigation revealed that Logan set fire to the large dumpster out back of the bar. He then threw a lit Molotov at the occupied apartment window to the second floor apartment above the bar where the Molotov bounced off and landed on the ground unbroken. The Molotov burned the screen to the second floor apartment window. Logan then proceeded to light the same Molotov again, then propelled it at the side large window of the bar where four occupants were right inside at that window.

On May 16, around 11:46 p.m., the same bar establishment suffered felony criminal mischief to the large side windows. The Arson Taskforce took over that investigation as Logan became primary suspect in the investigation.

On May 2, Logan was taken into custody by the Rochester Police Department without incident. “Logan gave incriminating statements on both the attempt arson with a Molotov cocktail and the Felony Criminal Mischief to the windows. The motive of both incidents appears to be Logan having a dispute with another at that location,” Officials said in a release.

Logan is currently in the Monroe County Jail awaiting his arraignment on the charges.