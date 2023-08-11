ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested after a drive-by shooting on Lake Avenue sent one woman to the hospital, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Back in July, officers said that a woman in her 40s was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. She was shot once in her upper body and had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Investigators learned that she was shot while she was inside a car on Lake Ave. They identified 30-year-old Shaquille Turner as the suspected shooter.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

During the arrest, RPD said that he had suspected narcotics on him. He was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.