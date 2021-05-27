Man charged with arson after throwing Molotov cocktail into Lyell Avenue store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged with arson after throwing Molotov cocktail at an occupied multiuse building on Lyell Avenue on May 18.

The Arson Taskforce charged 46-year-old Bruce Lee with first degree arson.

According to officials, the Rochester Fire Department responded to 447 Lyell Ave for the reported building fire with people inside. RFD crews arrived and found a fire on the exterior which quickly spread to the interior area of the store.

Rochester Fire Investigation investigators determined the fire had been set with an incendiary explosive device. “Further investigation, the Arson Taskforce identified a known male suspect who threw the Molotov cocktail incendiary device at the occupied store after an argument the suspect had with the store owner approximately 30 minutes prior to the fire.”

Quick actions by the firefighters made it possible for the business to remain open and no occupant displacements in the fire.

Lee was taken into custody on Wednesday by Rochester Police Department without incident and is currently in the Monroe County Jail.