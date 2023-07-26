ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was charged in connection to a shooting on Frost Avenue in June, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On June 7, three teenagers were shot following a car crash on Frost Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On Wednesday, the RPD Criminal Investigation Section Investigators identified 21-year-old Tyzier Washington as the suspected shooter. Police say he was apprehended on July 13, when he was shot in the 300 block of Genesee Street.

On Tuesday, Rochester police say Washington was charged with three counts of assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Investigators say the circumstances of Washington being shot are still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.