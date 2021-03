ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man accused of killing one person during a fight, has been indicted by a grand jury on Friday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 30-year-old Jetta Moss is accused of killing 24-year-old Jahlil Greer in a fight on Evergreen Street on February 21.

Officials say another person was also stabbed, but later released from the hospital.

Moss is facing second degree murder and first degree assault charges.