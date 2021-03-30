                                                                                                                         
April 03 2021 05:00 pm

Man charged in fatal garbage truck crash in court

Crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The garbage truck driver accused of killing a man in Gates is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say 31-year-old, Jerry Moore, was driving a garbage truck while watching a video on his cell phone when he rear-ended a car driven by Paul Laudico on February 3.

The car was pushed out into an intersection along Spencerport Road, where it was hit by a pickup truck.

Laudico was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore is charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide.

