ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair.

According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team (VGNET) regarding the sale of illicit narcotics at the New York State Fair. On Saturday, Troopers allegedly found 27-year-old Brian M. Johnston of Elk Grove, California in possession of 14 grams of cocaine, 5 ounces of cannabis, and over $3,200.00 in US currency.

Johnston has been arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony)

Johnston was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center and is currently waiting for his arraignment.