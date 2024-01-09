ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with the production of child pornography that involved a 13-year-old, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Nicholas Laffin, 28, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint. The complaint stated Albion Police received a report that a man was found with a 13-year-old girl in the girl’s bedroom on December 27.

When police arrived, the man left the room, leaving behind a cell phone. According to police, the girl told police she met the man at the Hoag Library in Albion, where he told her he was around 20 years old.

On December 31, Laffin was found in Albion near the home of the minor victim. He then told Albion Police his cell phone has been stolen on December 26. Laffin was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, according to prosecutors.

On Wednesday, several files of digital evidence were given to the FBI. When the cell phone found in the girl’s bedroom was reviewed, prosecutors said multiple images and videos of child pornography involving the minor victim were recovered.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of 30 years.