Man arrested after allegedly biting Canandaigua police officer

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly bit a police officer.

On November 17, officers responded to a call in the city of Canandaigua for a medical emergency. While on scene, 28-year-old Juan Montes-Soto became aggressive toward officers and allegedly bit a police officer in the arm.

Montes-Soto was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree. He was taken into custody and transported to the Ontario County Jail.

The officer who was bitten was treated at Thompson Hospital and was later released.