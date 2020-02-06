Man behind the wheel of triple fatal Wyoming County crash sentenced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man responsible for killing three people in a Wyoming County crash was sentenced Thursday.

Richard Sawicki, 21, was sentenced to at least six years in prison, but could spend up to 20 years for aggravated vehicular homicide and assault.

That crash happened in May of last year. A family of nine was traveling to Niagara Falls from New Jersey when their car was T-boned by Sawicki while he was driving drunk.

Two adults in that car and a 4-year-old died as a result.

Six others, including four children, were hospitalized after the crash.

After six years in prison, Sawicki will be up for parole.