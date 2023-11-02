ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit man was beaten and carjacked before midnight Wednesday evening on Middlesex Road, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said the 31-year-old victim was beaten by several males before one of them got into his car and drove off. The victim was not seriously injured and did not want medical treatment.

Investigators were able to find the victim’s car at Durand Eastman Park, but the suspects were nowhere to be seen.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.