ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of flashing himself in front of children in three separate incidents will appear in court Friday morning.

54-year-old Paul Goodrell, a level three sex offender, will be in Canandaigua City Court for a parole hearing after a recent string of arrests.

Goodrell was accused of three incidents — it was alleged he touched himself in front of a seven-year-old boy at a grocery store and exposed his genitals to a child younger than 12 years old.

After he was released for these incidents, he was then accused of exposing himself to a seven-year-old girl in Canandaigua. This recent arrest led to him remaining in jail. Goodrell faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness.

Furthermore, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said Goodrell broke his ankle monitoring bracelet when he was taken into custody.

Deputies said Goodrell has had similar cases going back decades — one of these was an arrest in 2017 when he allegedly exposed himself to two 11-year-old children at a Michael’s store.

Investigators believe that there may have been more victims of Goodrell and are asking anyone with information to call (585)-394-4560.