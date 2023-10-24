ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on weapons charges following reported gunshots and a chase on Avenue D Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said officers patrolling the Clinton Section heard gunshots before 1 a.m. along with a ShotSpotter activation in the 800 block of Avenue D. When they arrived, they saw a man riding away on a bike.

Officers said they tried to stop him, but he ran off. They arrested 26-year-old Dakarai Archie and a ‘ghost gun’ was recovered.

Archie has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned at some point Tuesday morning.

RPD notes that Archie was also arrested at the beginning of August for allegedly possessing a ghost gun. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.