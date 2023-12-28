ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More information has been revealed in the arrest of 48-year-old Kenneth William Ingham, a man arrested in South Carolina as part of a homicide investigation in Monroe County.

Ingham was arraigned in court earlier this month and was charged with vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and DWI charges. This stemmed from a fatal motorcycle crash that happened years ago in Clarkson.

In August 2021, Susanne Miller was one of two people on a motorcycle involved in the crash. Miller was critically injured and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. She died months later.

Ingham was arrested in South Carolina last November and was extradited to New York. Ingham posted bail and is scheduled to appear in court on February 1.