ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Waterloo man was arrested by New York State Police, accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from his employer.

Investigators said 60-year-old Nicholas Argetsinger redirected more than $1.8 million of revenue from his Geneva employer into his personal bank account. Of that, they believe he stole $544,000 during three years of employment. NYSP did not identify who he was employed with.

Argetsinger is charged with first-degree scheme to defraud, three counts of grand larceny, and three counts of falsifying business records.

Troopers say he is also known as Kirk Piersma from Phoenix, AZ.

Argetsinger is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday night in Geneva City Court.