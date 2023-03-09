ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for a shooting on Locust Street back in February, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On February 17, the victim, a man in his 40s, was found several blocks away in the area of Smith St. and Verona St with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.

Investigators said that he was shot in or near a vehicle on Locust St. before leaving the vehicle and heading towards the intersection of Smith and Verona.

45-year-old Lamont Valion was identified by RPD as the suspect in the shooting. Police say they arrested Valion when he reported for a probation appointment.

Valion was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. RPD said he was on probation after he was convicted of rape in 2022.