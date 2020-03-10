Man arrested for sexual assault on a child

John Bizallion was arrested by New York State Police and was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child.

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for sexual assault against a child.

John Bizallion was arrested by New York State Police and was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child. He was processed and held for Wayne County Centralized Arraignment on Tuesday where he was remanded without bail.

Bizallion will appear before Wolcott Town Court on Friday. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Bizallion is asked to contact the New York State Police Troop E Headquarters in Canandaigua at 585-398-4100.