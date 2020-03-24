Man arrested for September shooting on Wilkins Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested in relation to a shooting that happened in September of 2019.

28-year-old Jaquill Snowden was arrested and charged with second degree attempted murder and first degree assault.

On September 1, the Rochester Police Department responded to 339 Wilkins Street for the report of a male shot. Upon arrival, the officers found a 47-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center and treated for the life-threatening injury. He survived, but has remained at a brain rehabilitation since the September incident.

Snowden was booked into the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in the Rochester City Court at a later date.