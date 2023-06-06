ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the fatal shooting that took place inside a high-rise on Van Auker Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On May 26, 22-year-old Roje Lowry was shot on the ninth floor of the building. He was taken to URMC where he was pronounced dead.

RPD said that an acquaintance of Lowry’s, 22-year-old Joshua Rodriguez, was identified as the suspect in the murder. Investigators also clarified that neither Lowry nor Rodriguez lived in the building, but Lowry had family that lived there.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He will be arraigned at Rochester City Court Tuesday morning.