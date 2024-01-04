ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penn Yan Police Department arrested a man after reports of a fight involving a gun at a local bar on New Year’s Eve.

Police say Chad Jones, 33, of Dundee had a physical altercation with another individual and pulled out a gun. Initially, the officers did not discover a firearm while detaining Jones but found a set of brass knuckles.

After going through surveillance footage which showed Jones attacking the other patron, officers said he was seen pulling out a handgun and “brandishing” it at the other man. PYPD claims the men knew each other and the attack was not random. According to Police, Jones was discovered to be a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm at this time.

Police said they also found a loaded semi-automatic handgun under a vehicle in a Microtel parking lot. Penn Yan Police and Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies said they conducted a search warrant at Jones’ apartment later on and found a box and magazine for the handgun, ammunition matching the type that was found in the discarded handgun, and cellular devices.

Officers are continuing to investigate the origin of the gun and say the firearm came from an individual outside of New York State.