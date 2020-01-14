Wyoming County man arrested for not calling 911 after woman overdosed

Jacob Putman was with a woman who overdosed and refused to call 911 when she stopped breathing.

ARCADE, N.Y. (WROC) — An Arcade man was arrested when he refused to call 911 when a woman overdosed and died.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jacob Putnam was with a woman who overdosed and refused to call 911 when she stopped breathing.

Another person, who allegedly drove to the home to help, called 911 and Putnam fled the residence on foot as first responders arrived.

Following an area search and foot pursuit, Putnam was taken into custody.

Putnam was charged with:

Criminally negligent homicide

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree

Resisting arrest

Putnam was arraigned in the Warsaw Town Court where he was remanded to the Wyoming County Jail without the possibility of bail due to past felony convictions.

He is due in court at a later date.