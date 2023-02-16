ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after police identified him as the suspect in a December 2022 shooting that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who is in his 30s, went through a life-saving surgery before medical personnel confirmed his wounds were no longer life-threatening, according to RPD.

After an investigation, 29-year-old Shai-Brittan Anderson was identified as a suspect for the shooting. RPD said they found Anderson and arrested him at a Darien St. home.

Anderson was taken to Monroe County Jail and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was on parole for a 2016 conviction.