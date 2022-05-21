ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Edison High School student was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old classmate Bryson Simpson in March, federal officials announced Saturday.

Salahuddin Floyd Jr., also known as “OG Poohbear” by his alias, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Task Force in the area of Dewey Avenue Thursday and taken into custody without incident.

Simpson was killed near 184 Otis Street on March 11th after getting off the school bus.

Authorities say he and three other teens were walking on the sidewalk, before an unidentified suspect came behind them and fired multiple gunshots at the group.

According to police, the teenager was found deceased at the scene.

Floyd had been on the run since the start of the year, before being identified by police agencies in early April. He was thought to be helped by several of his close friends, who assisted him in “couch surfing.”

The USMS task force is represented by members of the US Marshals, Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriffs, New York State Troopers, and New York Parole Officers.