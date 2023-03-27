ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who was arrested for murder on Mazda Terrace back in September is due in court Monday morning.

Back in September, Rochester police and New York State Police found 40-year-old Lamar Brandon Cassevoy dead on the scene at Mazda Terr. He had one gunshot wound in his upper body.

In October, police identified 29-year-old Kenneth Scott as the suspect in Cassevoy’s murder. Investigators said that Scott and Cassevoy were having an argument that turned into a fight.

According to police, Scott pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Cassevoy, hitting him once.

Scott is currently charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees. He was banned from possessing firearms due to prior convictions.

Scott is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m.