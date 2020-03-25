Man arrested for killing Don Pedro pleaded not guilty

Pedro Santiano, known as a Latino pioneer in the community has died. He was 78. (Photo provided by the family)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man who was arrested and charged for the killing of a local Latino pioneer has pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

30-year-old Jose Sanchez was charged with murder in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty and the Rochester Police Department opted to defer bail application for a later day. Sanchez remains in custody with no bail release status. His next scheduled court appearance is for May 4.

Sanchez is accused of stabbing 78-year-old Pedro Santiago Sr. earlier this month outside of a home on Nester Street.

Santiago was a patriarch in the Latino community as well as a guitarist and part of the local Latino musical group Trio Los Arpegio.

“It is with immense sadness that our community has lost yet another Latino pioneer, Pedro Santiago,” Ibero-American Action League wrote in a Facebook post.

“To everyone out there that has someone, that knows someone that has gone through some violence, you know how we feel” Pedro Santiago jr. said, the victim’s son.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.