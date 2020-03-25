1  of  74
Closings
Man arrested for killing Don Pedro pleaded not guilty

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Pedro Santiano, known as a Latino pioneer in the community has died. He was 78. (Photo provided by the family)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man who was arrested and charged for the killing of a local Latino pioneer has pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

30-year-old Jose Sanchez was charged with murder in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty and the Rochester Police Department opted to defer bail application for a later day. Sanchez remains in custody with no bail release status. His next scheduled court appearance is for May 4.

Sanchez is accused of stabbing 78-year-old Pedro Santiago Sr. earlier this month outside of a home on Nester Street.

Santiago was a patriarch in the Latino community as well as a guitarist and part of the local Latino musical group Trio Los Arpegio.

“It is with immense sadness that our community has lost yet another Latino pioneer, Pedro Santiago,” Ibero-American Action League wrote in a Facebook post.

“To everyone out there that has someone, that knows someone that has gone through some violence, you know how we feel” Pedro Santiago jr. said, the victim’s son.

