ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested in Canandaigua last Thursday for kidnapping and assault, according to the Canandaigua Police Department.

Police say that 31-year-old Michael R. Phillips held a woman over 65 years old inside a Canandaigua home and injured her for three days. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then said that after Phillips was arrested, he refused to provide fingerprints or photos to the Canandaigua Police Department.

Phillips faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, and obstructing governmental administration. He was arraigned and taken to Ontario County Jail without bail.