Prude Death Investigation

Man arrested for July 22 murder

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man on Friday for his role in a fatal shooting that occurred in late July.

Officers said Shaqur Nesmith was shot and killed at the corner of Orchard Street and Jay Street in Rochester on July 22.

Officers said Nesmith sustained a gunshot wound to his lower torso and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a local hospital.

On Friday, officers arrested Nicholas G. Serret and charged him with murder in the 2nd degree. Serret will be arraigned Saturday morning in Rochester City Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss