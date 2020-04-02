Man arrested for homicide in Alexander Street fatal shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Rochester Police Department, a Rochester man has been arrested in a homicide investigation that left another Rochester man dead after a shooting on Wednesday evening.

26-year-old Tyler Ehoussou was arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m. police responded to the 400 block of Alexander Street for the report of a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found 47-year-old Lorenzo Wade Sr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Wade Sr. was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center but was pronounced dead a short time later.

RPD believes the two men got into an altercation that escalated resulting in Wade Sr. being shot. The cause of the altercation and the relationship between the two men is being investigated.

Ehoussou will be arraigned on Thursday morning at the Rochester City Court.

