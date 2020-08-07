Man arrested for holding girlfriend against her will, striking her with machete

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Williamson man was arrested after a domestic dispute from the evening of July 13.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Anthony B. Smouse was arrested for:

Second degree assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful imprisonment

Menacing

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Criminal mischief

Smouse is accused of holding his girlfriend against her will while he choked her and struck her multiple times with a machete, causing lacerations and bruising, according to the WCSO. He left the scene on July 13 before police arrived and fled the area.

On Thursday, New York State Police located Smouse on the thruway in Syracuse. He was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await arraignment and charges.