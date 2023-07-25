ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was charged with murder following a fatal stabbing that occurred inside a multi-unit home. according to the Rochester Police Department.

On July 21, RPD found 38-year-old Constance Henry inside the home dead with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said that 30-year-old Kevin Dukes, Jr. got into a fight with a woman who had an order of protection against him. Henry tried to help the woman, but she was stabbed and killed by Dukes, police said.

Dukes was arrested on Monday and was charged with second-degree murder for Henry’s death and first-degree criminal contempt for the fight. He will be arraigned Tuesday morning at Rochester City Court.

In addition, Dukes also had a warrant from Gates for harassment and another warrant from Wisconsin for resisting and obstructing an officer. He will not be extradited from New York.

He was previously arrested in 2014 for criminal sex act and in 2022 for violating an order of protection. The order of protection was issued for the woman he fought before stabbing Henry.