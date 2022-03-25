ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Lollypop Farm announced an arrest Friday in connection to an ongoing animal abuse investigation.

Authorities say 34-year-old Sharod Campbell was arrested on March 17 in connection to reports of a dog being abused on Iroquois in the City of Rochester.

According to Lollypop, witnesses on Iroquois Street reported last month that a man was repeatedly beating a dog with a stick in the face and side in an empty in-ground pool.

Officials say the dog, a white brindle mixed breed with one blue eye and one brown eye, was brought to Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services and then transferred to Lollypop Farm to receive care for its wounds.

Campbell is charged with overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals under section 353 of New York State’s agriculture and markets law. He’s due in Rochester City Court on April 6 and could face a $1,000 fine or up to one year in prison.

“Any violence or inhumane treatment should not be acceptable in our society. Neither people nor animals should ever be victims of any type of abuse,” said Lollypop Farm Vice President for Humane Law Enforcement Reno Di Domenico. “We are thankful for witnesses willing to speak up on behalf of abused animals. It is because of them we are able to hold abusers accountable for their crimes against our community.”

The dog, now called Vinny by the shelter attendants, remains at Lollypop.

To report suspected animal cruelty, call the Lollypop Farm Animal Cruelty Hotline at (585) 223-6500 or 911 for immediate life-threatening situations.