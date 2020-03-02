Man arrested for burglary on Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after a store on Jay Street was burglarized in the early hours of Sunday.

58-year-old Jeff Palmer was charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

According to the Rochester Police Department, around 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, officers and a K-9 officer responded to the Krunch ‘n Munch store at 1218 Jay Street for the burglary alarm. They discovered the business was burglarized and reviewed store surveillance footage.

Palmer was located a short time later on Otis Street and after a brief foot chase, he was taken into Custody at 47 Austin Street.

Palmer was booked into the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.