ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested for burglary after an overnight theft that occurred at a Tops Friendly Markets in Ogden, according to the Ogden Police Department.

Police say on the evening of April 25, a person claiming to be an acquaintance of a cleaner entered the store.

The person spent hours walking around the store but then left at 6 a.m. the following morning. Staff told police that $7,000 was missing from the store.

During an investigation, officers identified a man on South Union St. in Spencerport as the suspect in the theft. He was arrested and the $7,000 was recovered.

35-year-old Simon Reznichenko was a parolee being monitored via a GPS tracking device. He was charged with third-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Reznichenko was released on an appearance ticket and was told to appear in Ogden Town Court.