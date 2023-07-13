ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested for assault following a stabbing on Zimmer Street late Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that a 23-year-old man was found with several lacerations to his upper torso. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified a 24-year-old man as a suspect in the stabbing and he was arrested. His name has not been revealed.

The suspect was charged with second-degree assault and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.