ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lima man was arrested for arson after setting fires inside buildings and stealing items, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 7, deputies said that firefighters were alerted to an unoccupied residence on Rochester Street. The stove was turned on and several items inside the house were set on fire. Deputies added that it seemed like someone was staying at the home.

Later that day, deputies responded to a building on East Main Street, where it was reported that someone set a small fire inside a garage. Deputies said the person fled the area.

The next day, a deputy conducted a check on the Rochester St. house and found the stove inside the house to be turned on again. After completing a check of the house, he found 43-year-old Vincent Wozlonis, whom deputies say matched the description of the individual on East Main Street.

Investigators said that Wozlonis went inside the house, stole items, and then set items on fire before returning to the house without permission. They also said he entered the East Main Street garage, started a fire, and then stole items from the building.

Wozlonis was charged with second and third-degree burglary, two counts of fifth-degree arson, criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal trespass, and possession of burglar’s tools. He was arraigned at the Livingston County Jail.