ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing six different homes in the city, the Rochester Police Department announced Friday.

According to RPD, investigators received information about a burglary on the east side of the city and were able to identify 26-year-old Jamal Birden as a suspect.

Police discovered a video posted to social media of a group of males in the yard of a house on Westminster Street. RPD said that Birden was among those in the group.

Due to a prior conviction, Birden was wearing a GPS monitor while on parole. Officers checked Birden’s GPS monitor and discovered he was at a house on Canterbury Street. They arrived and discovered the home was burglarized. They then tracked his GPS to Birden’s home on Grand Avenue.

After an investigation and search of Birden’s home, RPD linked him to six burglaries in December and January. In addition to the Canterbury St. home, Birden is suspected of burglarizing locations on Hawthorne St., Chapin St., Colebourne Rd., and North Winton Rd.

For each incident, Birden was charged with burglary and grand larceny. He was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief for the Canterbury St. burglary. He was transported to Monroe County Jail.