ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who was arrested for abduction on Sunday is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

In the early hours of March 25, Rochester police said they were investigating a ShotSpotter activation when they discovered a 23-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were missing. After a search at a Kenwood Avenue home, the two were not found and an AMBER alert was issued.

Later that day, RPD said they were notified that the child was at a Reynolds St. home and officers found the woman and the boy inside.

RPD said that 24-year-old Daniel Ponder was arrested the next day for their abduction. Investigators added that Ponder knew the mother and that this was a targeted incident.

Ponder was charged with two counts of kidnapping, burglary, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

News 8 is currently waiting for an update from the Monroe County DA’s Office to see if the case will be passed over to the grand jury.

