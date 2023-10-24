ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Monday night after a police chase and crash involving a stolen car on Kohlman Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

A few minutes before midnight, officers on Weyl Street said they found a vehicle stolen at gunpoint. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the person driving the car did not stop.

After a chase, RPD said the car hit a fire hydrant and a tree on Kohlman Street. The suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested and then hospitalized out of precaution.

Investigators said the stolen vehicle was the only car involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.