Man arrested after September double shooting that killed one, after alleged break in attempt

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested following the investigation into a double shooting from September of 2020 that left one man dead and hospitalized the other — after the two allegedly broke into the man’s apartment.

Markus Boone, 38, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

On September 25, at a home on Emerson Street 27-year-old Marcus Patterson and another 28 year old, kicked open the upstairs apartment door at the home. Patterson was armed with a brick at the time he kicked the door in. After kicking open the door, it is alleged the resident of the apartment, Boone, shot both men, killing Patterson and sending the other man to the hospital for non life- threatening injuries.

Immediately after the shooting Boone fled the scene.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Boone is prohibited from possessing a firearm as a result of a prior felony conviction for attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree. Following the shootings RPD’s Major Crimes Investigators executed a search warrant at Boones’ upstairs apartment and they recovered 29 bags of crack cocaine were packaged for street sale.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Boone and the United States Marshalls Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force was tasked with attempting to locate him. He was found on Friday and arrested by New York State Police Troopers.

“At the time of his arrest he was found to be in possession of a stolen/loaded 9mm handgun.”

In regards to the shooting from September, police said the justification for the shooting of Patterson will be heard by a Monroe County Grand Jury.

Boone is also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd & 3rd Degree & Criminal

Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree for the loaded/stolen handgun he is alleged to

have possessed at the time of his arrest.

Boone was arraigned in front of the Hon. Judge Stephen Miller on Saturday and remanded in custody without bail. He set to appear again on Thursday in front of Judge Miller for a preliminary hearing.