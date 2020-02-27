Rochester Man arrested after revolvers, semi-automatic handguns found in home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested early Wednesday morning after multiple firearms were found in a home on Atkinson Street in the City.
65-year-old Harold Smith was charged with:
- second degree harassment
- menacing in the second degree with a firearm
- two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
The Rochester Police Department responded to a call that came in at 5:45 a.m. for the report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, police safely secured the victim and surrounded the location. Then, officers secured Smith who exited the residence.
With a search warren to search the home, officers found found two revolvers, two semi-automatic handguns, and a shotgun.
Smith was booked in the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on Thursday.