1  of  23
Closings
Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Batavia City Schools Byron-Bergen Castile Christian Academy Girl Scouts-Batavia Ser. Ctr. Hilltop Ind.-Wyo. Co. Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Medina Central Notre Dame H.S.(Batavia) Orleans Co. Christian Perry Central Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) St. Joseph School (Batavia) Warsaw Central Warsaw Head Start Wyoming Central

Rochester Man arrested after revolvers, semi-automatic handguns found in home

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested early Wednesday morning after multiple firearms were found in a home on Atkinson Street in the City.

65-year-old Harold Smith was charged with:

  • second degree harassment
  • menacing in the second degree with a firearm
  • two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
  • two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

The Rochester Police Department responded to a call that came in at 5:45 a.m. for the report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, police safely secured the victim and surrounded the location. Then, officers secured Smith who exited the residence.

With a search warren to search the home, officers found found two revolvers, two semi-automatic handguns, and a shotgun.

Smith was booked in the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss