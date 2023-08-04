ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a bank robbery in Clifton Springs, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a report from the Community Bank at the Clifton Springs Plaza saying that a suspect handed over a note demanding money before leaving with an unknown amount of cash. Staff provided a detailed description of the man.

After reviewing footage from nearby security cameras, investigators were led to a home on East Main Street. Once there, they found and arrested the suspect, who was identified as 37-year-old Brandon Gray.

Gray was charged with third-degree robbery and was taken to the Ontario County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.