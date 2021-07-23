Man arrested after police chase in Webster arrested for stealing vehicle in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested after a lengthy police chase that ended in Bay Road in Webster earlier this month is also facing charges in connection to a car theft in Canandaigua.

According to the Canandaigua Police Department, 31-year-old Sean Harloff, of Farmington, has been charged with burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree.

Police say on the morning of July 6 — two days before Harloff was arrested in Webster — he burglarized a residence in the City of Canandaigua, stole a vehicle parked inside the garage, then fled the scene when confronted by the homeowner.

“After an extensive multi-agency police investigation from police agencies in Ontario County, Monroe County and Genesee County, Harloff was located and arrested in Monroe County for committing several similar crimes in those jurisdictions as well,” police said in a statement.

Harloff was arraigned at Ontario County Court and transported back to Monroe County Jail where he is already being held without bail.

According to CPD, additional charges are pending.