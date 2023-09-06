ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested after he crashed his car during a police chase Wednesday morning, as Rochester police are working to investigate a shooting.

According to RPD, at 2:45 a.m. they were investigating the area of Clifford Avenue and Newcomb Street for gunshots in the area. Investigators said that a home in the 100 block of Newcomb St. was hit by bullets, but no injuries were reported.

After arriving, officers saw a vehicle driving away from the area. They tried stopping the car, but it kept driving. A chase began until the car crashed into a light pole on Mt. Read Boulevard.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man, got out of the car and ran away. He was arrested shortly after and was taken to Rochester General Hospital after complaint of pain. Police added no other cars crashed during the chase and no injuries were reported.’

RPD is investigating to determine if there is a connection between the chase and the shooting.

RG&E responded to the area of the crash to clean up debris before the area was re-opened to traffic. Charges against the suspect have not been released.