GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Wednesday in relation to a shooting from late January.

Jose Escalera was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. According to the Geneva Police Department, additional charges are pending.

On January 26, a man arrived to Geneva General Hospital’s emergency department after have been shot in the back shortly after 2 a.m.

Escalera was processed and sent to the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment.