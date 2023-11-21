ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four men were arrested following the investigation into a shooting last October that left a security guard with serious injuries.

According to RPD, on October 22, a fight took place inside the King and Queen Cantina on North Goodman Street. It was alleged that a patron was escorted out but came back later and fired a handgun multiple times at the security guards, hitting at least one of them.

The security guard was taken to Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was treated for serious injuries.

Rochester police said 39-year-old Wilfredo Cruz-Rivera was identified as a suspect, which led to police searching a home on Adams Street and then arresting him and three other men on weapon and drug charges.

Investigators said they identified Cruz-Rivera and found him exiting a house on Adams Street, adding he had a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

The house was searched and investigators found several firearms, suspected cocaine and fentanyl, and cash. Three other men — 30-year-old Jordan Boards, 33-year-old Julio Cruz, and 51-year-old Damar Hughes — were arrested.

Cruz-Rivera was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted assault, along with criminal possession of a weapon. He was also charged alongside the three other men with six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All four men were transported to the Monroe County Jail.