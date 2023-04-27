WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayne County man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the reported sexual abuse of a child, according to New York State Police.

Daniel P. Caldwell, 32, was charged with criminal sexual act in the second degree, sexual abuse in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to NYSP.

NYSP says that it is alleged that Caldwell subjected a male child who was less than 15 years of age to sexual contact multiple times in Ontario. The child’s grandmother alerted troopers of the allegations after she became aware of them.

An investigation by NYSP revealed that Caldwell is a registered level two sex offender. Caldwell was processed at SP Williamson and was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment, according to police.