Man arrested after Easter morning homicide on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested for shooting another man on Clifford Avenue on Easter morning, April 12.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 27-year-old DVontea Alexander is charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in the death of Justin McMillan.

At around 12:23 a.m. that Sunday, RPD responded to the report of shots fired and upon arrival, found 24-year-old McMillan suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. American Medical Response Rochester responded, but the life saving attempts were unsuccessful and McMillan died at the scene.

The community gathered for a vigil to honor McMillan shortly after, in a move that caused controversy during a time of social distancing.

According to RPD, the Major Crime’s Unit, RPD and Monroe County Sheriff Office SWAT teams executed a search warrant on Carthage Drive on Tuesday. During the investigation, a loaded handgun was recovered and eventually, Alexander was arrested.

In addition to the charges above, more may be considered by Monroe County Grand Jury. Alexander will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Wednesday morning.