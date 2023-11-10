ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Franklinville man is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they began investigating 35-year-old Dustin Dalke in April 2023. It is alleged Dalke, while living in Marion, engaged in multiple sex acts against a minor younger than 13 years old.

Dalke was arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail on bail. He is scheduled to answer to these charges in court on another date.